Local businesses hoping to see rush of customers for Small Business Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As stores gear up for the busy season of holiday shopping, local businesses are hoping to see large amounts of customers as well.

Following Black Friday is Small Business Saturday every year across the country.

"Small businesses are the ones that we’re your friends and neighbors. We're out here trying to live our dreams and do something good for our communities, and so it's really important that people come out," said Bee Joyful Shop Owner and Founder Jessica Thompson.

Bee Joyful Shop is Michigan's first zero waste and refill shop. Jessica Thompson, the owner and founder of the store said Small Business Saturday is the biggest day of the year for them.

"It's heartwarming to see everyone come out in support and say, ‘Oh, well, I'm just getting this one thing’. That one thing means a lot," said Thompson.

Small Business Saturday takes place the day after Black Friday each year and encourages consumers to support local businesses by shopping small.

Lana Hoffman, the owner of Lana's Boutique on the Kalamazoo Mall, said it always amazes her how many people from the community show up to support.

"It's incredibly important because that's how we stay open. That's how we are able to keep our employees working, and, you know, just having that mindset of trying to shop local and small before Amazon and online and the big box stores. It's very important to us," said Lana's Boutique Owner Lana Hoffman.

Hoffman said her store sells a little bit of everything for everybody including men's and women's clothing, accessories and lots of Michigan gifts.

For her customers, she has discounts to celebrate one of the largest shopping days of the year.

"We offer a progressive sale all day long. It's pretty exciting, because you can save up to 40% on your entire order. Basically, the more you buy, the more you save," said Hoffman.

Mason Jar Plant Shop right down the street from Lana's Boutique is also offering deals for Small Business Saturday like 10% off all in-store plant purchases.

The store has stocked up, bringing in extra supplies from an off-site greenhouse

"We offer plants for everyone, whether it's your first plant or your 50th," said Mason Jar Plant Shop Operations Manager Jill Nance.

Like some other small businesses, Mason Jar Plant Shop said they like to personalize the experience and get to know their customers.

Specifically, they listen to their customers' wants and needs so they can provide it. Nance said it's something big box stores can't do as easily.

"80% of the money that you spend locally goes back into the community and some of these other companies, they don't need more money. We just are here for you," said Nance.

