Larry Bell donates $5.25 million to Kalamazoo College

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Larry Bell donated $5.25 million to Kalamazoo College in support of its Brighter Light Campaign.

Kalamazoo College says the alumnus gift will establish endowed funds to support the Center for Environmental Stewardship.

Additional funds will support both the Larry J. Bell ’80 Endowed Scholarship, established in 2017, and the Kalamazoo College Fund.

“I am proud to support Kalamazoo College with this gift and I look forward to seeing the resulting positive outcomes for K’s students,” Bell said. “I hope that the coming Larry J. Bell Library Foundation can be a help and resource to the history department in the future and having an endowed chair there will elevate and strengthen this part of the college.”

Bell majored in political science at Kalamazoo College before going on to found Bell’s Brewery Inc. in 1985. Bell officially retired from Bell’s Brewery at the end of 2021.

“Larry’s investment in Kalamazoo College has supported and will continue to support the College’s experiential education offerings, as well as faculty teaching and scholarship for years to come,” President Jorge G. Gonzalez said. “His gift to endow and name the Larry J. Bell ’80 Center for Environmental Stewardship, for example, will help us enhance the curriculum, integrate these curricular initiatives with student organizations and provide new ways for students to engage in environmental leadership efforts on our campus and throughout the greater Kalamazoo community. We are so grateful for Larry’s generous support and commitment toward expanding opportunities and access for our students.”