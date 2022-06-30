LARA: Kalamazoo crematorium operated without a license since 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo crematorium has been asked to cease all operations until it earns a license for cremation.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) says Langeland Family Cremation Center has been running a crematory business on Tall Oaks Drive without a license since 2019.

We’re told a routine inspection uncovered the discrepancy late last month.

"It is imperative that, in addition to obtaining other necessary permits, that a person obtain a registration under the Cemetery Regulation Act before establishing and operating a new crematory facility or obtaining ownership of an existing crematory," says Securities & Commercial Licensing Bureau (CSCL) Director Linda Clegg. "This process ensures crematories are operated in a responsible manner to secure the safety of Michigan residents and the dignity of the deceased."

The crematorium has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

LARA say Langeland has since stated it would halt all operations for the time being.

Investigations will continue to determine if more charges will be brought forth.

Those with information regarding the crematorium are asked to connect with CSCL by calling 517-241-9221.

