Kzoo County man sentenced to 12 years for illegal gun sales

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars for reportedly assembling and selling weapons without a license.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says the 29-year-old also sold firearms to those who were not legally permitted to own them.

Furthermore, the man distributed “ghost guns” and publicized their untraceable nature to customers, according to the Department of Justice.

“Today’s sentence sends a clear message to would-be arms dealers and criminal firearm users,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office will continue to investigate and hold accountable all who would flood our communities with ghost guns or unlawfully possess them.”

Federal attorneys say the man operated from his home until law enforcement officials discovered evidence of 3D-printed guns in 2021.

