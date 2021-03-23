KDPS urges residents to stay off Morrow Dam sediment deposits

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is urging residents to avoid walking on sediment deposits from the Morrow Dam found on the Kalamazoo River.

“The sediment deposits in the Kalamazoo River are incredibly dangerous and should be avoided at all costs,” KDPS Assistant Chief Matt Huber said in a news release Tuesday. “In some places, the deposits can be 10 feet deep, or more, and are like quicksand. One wrong step could spell disaster.”

Dredging is still underway in Comstock Township, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy suggest more dredging may be needed.

An estimated 114,000 cubic yards of impoundment sludge has coated at least seven miles of the river.

“As the weather warms up this week, we know more and more people will be drawn to the Kalamazoo River, which is why we are warning residents about the dangers of these sediment deposits.”