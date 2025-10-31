Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KDPS searching for suspect in series of business break-ins

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety is asking for help identifying a suspect who is believed to have hit a business on Portage Street several times.

Investigators say the person got away with several crossbows and related supplies valued at several thousand dollars. KDPS did not provide any dates associated with the break ins.

Police say the man is frequently seen wearing a sweater or jacket along with a face mask and gloves.

Anyone who may know who this person is, or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139. You can also submit anonymous tips through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer line at 269-343-2100, via the P3Tips app, or online.

