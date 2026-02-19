KDPS: Driver arrested after crash causes damage to utility pole in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it's investigating a single-vehicle crash that caused severe damage to a Consumers Energy utility pole. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 2:42 A.M. Thursday morning near Douglas Avenue and West Paterson Street.

First responders found a red 2007 Honda Pilot overturned on its side in the front yard of a home, with officials saying the vehicle also struck a utility pole. The 24-year-old driver had minor injuries from the crash, and was treated at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Officers on the scene found evidence of impaired driving inside of the vehicle, and arrested the driver for Operating While Intoxicated causing a traffic crash. Southbound Douglas Avenue was shut down briefly while crews awaited Consumers Energy to replace the damaged utility pole, and the roadway has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube