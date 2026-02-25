KDPS: 17-year-old injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old male is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night on Kalamazoo's northeast side. Officials say the victim is in stable condition.

KDPS says officers were notified that a shooting victim was being driven to a hospital in a private vehicle around 7:44 P.M. Tuesday, after the shooting near Brookmont Drive and Alpine Street. Authorities claim the incident happened during an attempted robbery after a meeting arranged between the victim and the suspects.

After the shooting, the suspects fled on foot. Police believe the suspects are two younger black males wearing hoodies, and one of the suspects was wearing a black mask.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a nearby home to find evidence of the shooting. Authorities did not say what they found at the home. The shooting is being investigated by the Criminal investigations Division.

Anyone with information that can help authorities is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 337-8139 or submit an anonymous tip through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line.

