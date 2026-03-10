Kalamazoo Public Safety responds to commercial fire on Kings Highway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are responding to a fire Tuesday night at a commercial property on Kings Highway near Upjohn Avenue.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the fire is contained to an exterior pile of material, and officers are working to put it out.

Robert Smathers

Traffic remains open on Kings Highway. The department noted that heavy black smoke and flames may be visible from surrounding areas.

In photos and videos shared with FOX 17, you can see smoke and flames rising high into the night sky.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube