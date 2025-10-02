Kalamazoo Public Safety investigating 2 overnight shootings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating two separate shootings in the city that each left one person injured.

The first shooting police are investigating happened around 10:45 PM Wednesday in the area of Ada Street and North Westnedge Avenue. Officers at the scene found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is listed to be in stable condition. Officials say no suspect information is available to the public at this time.

A second shooting was reported around 1:55 AM Thursday near the intersection of North Westnedge Avenue and Bosker Avenue. Officers found a 24-year-old man in the area with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers gave the victim first aid, and he was later taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is no information about the suspect available to the public.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the two shootings do not appear to be connected at this time, and are working to find the suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at (269) 343-2100 or anonymously through Kalamazoo Silent Observer.

