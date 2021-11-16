Watch
Kalamazoo police investigate threats sent to Loy Norrix High School

Posted at 4:49 PM, Nov 16, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating two threats received by Loy Norrix High School that indicated explosives had been placed at the school.

The threats, which the school received Monday, said there would be an attack on Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

KDPS, KPS Campus Safety and K9 unites from Michigan State Police and Western Michigan University did not find any explosives during a sweep of the school.

The building was determined to be safe, and students were dismissed from class at the normal time.

Both threats appear to have come from the same source, police said.

Kalamazoo police are actively investigating to determine the origin of the threats.

Anyone with information may contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

