KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating two separate shootings involving minors that occurred roughly 18 hours apart.

WATCH: Kalamazoo police investigate 2 shootings involving minors within 18 hours

Kalamazoo police investigate 2 shootings involving minors within 18 hours

The first shooting happened Monday, Aug. 24, just after 7 p.m. at Candlewyk Apartments. A 15-year-old was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. Police say they are looking for a suspect between the ages of 15 and 20.

The second shooting happened Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 1:30 p.m. on Stuart Avenue. Officers were responding to a call of shots fired when a 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A 16-year-old was arrested and taken into custody as a result of the investigation into that shooting.

Combined, both shootings involve 3 teenagers, with 2 teenagers shot in separate incidents roughly 18 hours apart.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is also looking for the community's help in connection with a shooting that left a Kalamazoo woman dead. According to KDPS, 30-year-old Angel Marie Curtis died in a drive-by shooting on August 22, 2026. The shooting happened on Florence Street east of N Westendege just after 2 a.m.

Police say they don't know the motive or if Curtis was the intended target.

Authorities are asking anyone with tips to come forward, which can be done anonymously by calling Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Silent Observer is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of those responsible.

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