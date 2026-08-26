Kalamazoo man charged with murder in deadly July shooting on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in July.

Artkelly Jerom Anderson, 30, is charged with shooting and killing Vontavion Jackson on North Westnedge Avenue on July 11, 2026.

A judge denied Anderson bond.

Investigators say they expect to make more arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo Silent Observer.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube