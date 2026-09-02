KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mikel Isaac, a Kalamazoo man, faces multiple counts of arson for several fires set across the city.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says the fires were intentionally set on the northeast side of the city over a six-hour span beginning Friday evening into early Saturday morning. No people were hurt, but multiple pieces of property were damaged.

Court documents show Isaac allegedly burned a memorial at Paterson and Riverview, a port-o-potty, a construction sign, brush, trash, and two vehicles — an Escalade and a Lincoln Continental.

Watch: Kalamazoo man charged with multiple counts of arson after fires broke out across the city Friday night

Kalamazoo man charged with multiple counts of arson after fires broke out across the city Friday night

According to court documents, when speaking with law enforcement, Isaac said:

"The fire, it was me duh, y'all knew that."

In open court Tuesday, the Kalamazoo Defender's Office said 39-year-old Isaac's only source of income is Social Security. SSI is a benefit for people ages 65 and older, who are blind, or have a disability.

Isaac's bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.

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