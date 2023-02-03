Kalamazoo lifts advisory to avoid contact with Kalamazoo River from Paterson Street Bridge to D Avenue Bridge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo has announced that it is lifting its advisory to avoid contact with the Kalamazoo River from Paterson Street Bridge to D Avenue Bridge.

The decision was made in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department.

The advisory was issued on October 20, 2022. The decision was made following a leak of 1,500-2,000 gallons of liquid waste.

The waste came from local manufacturer Graphic Packaging. According to officials, an internal sump overflowed out a roll-up door at the facility, eventually making its way to a drainage ditch that lead to the river.

