Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety sees rise in calls about falling ice damage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety (KDPS) wants neighbors to be aware of potential falling ice as West Michigan sees warmer temperatures this week. Officers say they've seen a rise in calls regarding damage to residential gas meters.

They remind that ice dams and large icicles can weigh hundreds of pounds. If a roof warms faster than the ice on it, the formations can suddenly detach and fall. KDPS recommends putting shields, like a sturdy piece of plywood, over gas and electrical meters, propane tanks, and gas grills that could be hit by potentially-damaging ice and cause a leak.

If you notice a damaged gas meter or smell natural gas, call 911 immediately.

