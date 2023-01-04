Watch Now
Kalamazoo County man nets $500K in 5X Multiplier game

Michigan Lottery
Posted at 9:16 AM, Jan 04, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man is $500,000 richer after playing the Michigan Lottery!

The anonymous 50-year-old winner transformed a $10 prize into $500,000 while playing the 5X Multiplier instant win game, the lottery tells us.

“I play a lot of the instant games, but I have only played 5X Multiplier a few times since it came out,” the winner says. “I had a $10 winning ticket, so I used my winnings to purchase two 5X Multiplier tickets. When I scratched off one of the tickets and saw I’d won $500,000, I didn’t think it was real. I scanned it on the Lottery app, which confirmed my prize, but I still had a hard time believing it was real.”

Wer’e told the winning ticket was bought at a Meijer gas station in Portage.

The winner intends to invest the prize money and renovate his home, according to the Michigan Lottery.

