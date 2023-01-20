Kalamazoo car crash injures two, destroys porch

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were injured and one front porch was destroyed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

Around 7:30 pm, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were alerted to an accident at 300 block of W Hopkins Street.

Officers say two cars had careened off the roadway, striking a nearby house.

Both cars were severely damaged. Officers say the front porch of the house was also destroyed.

The drivers sustained non life-threatening injuries, though officers say they were seriously hurt.

Roads in the area were reduced to one lane while officers investigated, but are now open to full traffic.

Officers do not believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 / kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

