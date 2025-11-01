Juvenile arrested after assault, BB gun incident at Milwood Magnet School

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to Milwood Magnet School at approximately 7:12 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of an assault involving two juveniles on school grounds.

Investigators determined that a 13-year-old male, who attends a different middle school, displayed a BB gun to several students and then physically assaulted a 12-year-old student. The BB gun was not fired and had been discarded before the assault. School staff located and secured the BB gun prior to police arrival.

The 13-year-old suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home. He faces charges of assault, trespassing, and possession of a weapon on a weapon-free school campus.

Milwood students and staff remained safe during the incident, and the scheduled school day continued.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube