IRS grants tax-exempt status to Kzoo Black History Museum

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Black History Museum is now exempt from having to pay income tax.

The group championing the museum says they received a correspondence letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) last week stating:

“We’re pleased to tell you we determined you’re exempt from federal income tax under Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 501(c)(3).”

“The Kalamazoo Black History Museum Board of Directors is ecstatic by this news and thank the IRS for formally recognizing our nonprofit corporation as a federally tax-exempt entity,” says Co-Founder Reverend William Stein.

We’re told the museum’s board will seek donations from corporations, community members, foundations and the government toward the project.

The museum tells us a $30 million budget was proposed for the acquisition or construction of a space to educate visitors about Black history, with funds left over to add exhibits, donated artifacts, offices and a restaurant.

The museum has a projected opening date of June 19, 2024.

