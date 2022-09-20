Inventory Kalamazoo invites volunteers to help document historic sites

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Inventory Kalamazoo is seeking volunteers to help take pictures of some of the city's homes and buildings.

The project was started in 2019.

The goal is to create a master map of all of Kalamazoo's historic properties, so the community can see where they are and how these properties are aging.

According to Historic Preservation Coordinator Luis Pena, the city has roughly 24,000 historic sites.

"People that might be new to the area or students or people that have lived in one neighborhood their whole life would be able to use this opportunity to get out and explore a new neighborhood, really at the ground level, you know, by walking it, by going through it, and being able to appreciate the architecture and just see things and parts of Kalamazoo that they'd never seen before," said Pena.

Volunteers will work in pairs, using their phones, to snap photos of properties around Kalamazoo and then upload to an app created by Inventory Kalamazoo.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can sign up here.

