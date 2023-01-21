Watch Now
I-94 crash shuts down multiple lanes in Kalamazoo County

Posted at 6:36 PM, Jan 21, 2023
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday.

The closure affects three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74, dispatchers say.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

