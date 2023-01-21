NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo Actions Facebook Tweet Email I-94 crash shuts down multiple lanes in Kalamazoo County KSTU By: FOX 17 Posted at 6:36 PM, Jan 21, 2023 and last updated 2023-01-21 18:36:55-05 KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday.The closure affects three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74, dispatchers say.Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters FOX 17 Unfiltered