Historically Black Colleges and Universities now covered by Kalamazoo Promise

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For more than two decades—an anonymous donor has made good on a promise that guarantees free college tuition for Kalamazoo Public School students.

The Kalamazoo Promise will now cover the costs for Kalamazoo students to attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Promise announced on Tuesday.

The coverage will start in fall of 2027. Leaders with the Promise say this only further emphasizes their commitment to unlock doors for the community when it comes to higher-level education.

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