Have you seen this teen? Boy missing in Kalamazoo with limited cognitive function

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

They say they got the call about 17-year-old Jordean Haroldson around 1 a.m. Tuesday. They are worried because Jordean has autism and limited cognitive function. He may not recognize danger, and may enter someone's home to get warm.

Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety

Jordean is missing from a home on Wheaton Ave. Officers are asking people to check their porches, garages and sheds if they live in the area in case he took cover from the cold.

He's described as being 5'9" and 135 lbs. HE was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and SpongeBob pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269-337-8139. Information can also be provided anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the “P3Tips” app, or online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube