Gunfire hits, hospitalizes Kalamazoo teen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a teenager got hit by gunfire Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd. just before 9 p.m.

They say they found the 16-year-old victim suffering from a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries, but the department says the victim was not cooperative during the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

