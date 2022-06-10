Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Gunfire hits, hospitalizes Kalamazoo teen

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Cruiser
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Cruiser
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 22:09:09-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a teenager got hit by gunfire Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd. just before 9 p.m.

They say they found the 16-year-old victim suffering from a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries, but the department says the victim was not cooperative during the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News