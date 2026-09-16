LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office and the FBI concluded a two-day search of a property in Leonidas Township on Wednesday afternoon, following a tip related to missing woman Brittany Shank.

Family photo

The sheriff's office previously made note that the search may not necessarily result in any new findings.

The search began Tuesday and wrapped up around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials in white outfits, helmets, and masks were on the scene as authorities searched underground through the rain.

Shank has been missing since November 2018. She was last seen approximately 27 miles from the search site, on Fawn River Road in Sturgis — barefoot in the November cold. A neighbor called 911 after Shank appeared at their door bleeding, with no shoes or coat. She left before authorities arrived.

A sketch released in 2024 depicts the man Shank was allegedly last seen with.

On Tuesday, authorities said they had located a large underground container of interest at the property.

The sheriff's office has not yet shared details about the results of the search.

Shank's brother, Victor Hawthorne, and sister, Darian Swaney, spoke about what the search means to their family.

"I'm really grateful that this search may bring us closer to the truth finally. Of course, we're all hoping that Brittany is found alive," Swaney said.

Hawthorne described the past two days as encouraging, while trying not to get their hopes too high.

"What's happening the past 24 hours, honestly, it's encouraging. Just trying to not get our hopes up too much," Hawthorne said.

Watch: FBI, St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office end search at Leonidas Township property in Brittany Shank case

FBI, St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office end search at Leonidas Township property in Brittany Shank case

Swaney reflected on the years since her sister's disappearance.

"I feel like if we had this much attention at the beginning, we would have had more answers," Swaney said.

Hawthorne said this search feels more significant than others the family has witnessed over the years.

"This is definitely a magnitude ... more than just a search to cross out, check the boxes, I would say. It seems a little further than that. There's been a number of searches that we've seen, where we really, we weren't notified, but we wouldn't expect to be. Where they were just doing their due diligence. This seems like it's more than that, but I don't want to get too far ahead of myself," Hawthorne said.

Renewed online attention to the case has helped sustain the family through the years, Swaney said.

"I'm incredibly grateful for everyone out there right now. For the past two days. Searching. It means a lot to me. It means a lot to our family." Swaney said.

"You don't want to put so much hope into it. Because there has been other searches. I will say, this one feels a little bit different," Swaney said.

Hawthorne asked those following the case online to be mindful of what they share, noting that Shank's children are getting older.

"She's a mother. She's a daughter. She's a sister. She's a human being. I understand from a community perspective, which I'll say everyone has been incredible in terms of sharing the story — I think we're all just gracious. I want people to be conscious of what they're sharing, and what they put out. Her kids are starting to get to the age where they're going to see what's happening," Hawthorne said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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