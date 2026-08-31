KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety says they responded to five intentionally set fires across the city over 6 hours, starting Friday evening and running into early Saturday morning.

Fire Marshal Scott Brooks confirmed the fires were not accidental.

"No. They were intentionally set," Brooks said.

Watch: Family loses car in 1 of 5 intentional fires set overnight in Kalamazoo

Family loses car in 1 of 5 intentional fires set overnight in Kalamazoo

The fires were reported at the following locations:

A trash can fire along the 700 block of N. Burdick at 9:30 p.m.

A porta-potty fire on the 2200 block of Oxford at 10:40 p.m.

A foliage fire near S. Riverview and E. Paterson St. at 10:50 p.m.

A vehicle fire along the 2700 block of Cimarron Dr. at about 2 a.m.

A trash can fire along the 2900 block of Cimarron Dr.

The fires damaged property, and no injuries were reported. One Kalamazoo family was left without a car after the vehicle fire on Cimarron Drive.

Neighbor Leah Ankney said the incidents were not surprising given recent activity in the area.

"I try to be a very vigilant person, so I try to pay attention to what's going on in my community. I'm not surprised. A lot of things have been going on in this area lately," Ankney said.

Ankney says police arrived shortly after being called. FOX 17's Julie Dunmire asked her what she thought might prompt a person to do this.

"I try not to add labels to people. But maybe it's somebody…they didn't have anything left to lose," Ankney said.

Brooks said investigators have a suspect.

"We don't know if the fires were lit for fun, for a purpose, that they were trying to make a statement," Brooks said.

Brooks says what happened can be put rather simply.

"It's rude. Let's just break it down. It's rude," Brooks said.

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