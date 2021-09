VICKSBURG, Mich. — One man has gone missing in Vicksburg.

Brian Berger Jr., 55, was last seen Sept. 6, 2021, on Tremblay St. in Vicksburg. He is a 220 lb, 5'5 Caucasian male with brown eyes, and a stocky build with tattoos.

Berger left his identification, pet bird, motorcycle, and other vehicles according to Kalamazoo County.

The missing man has not accessed recent deposits of money, medical, or food and does not have his medications.