Driver dies following multi-vehicle crash near Portage Street and Howland Avenue in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 37-year-old man died following a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Portage Street and Howland Avenue in Kalamazoo, according to KDPS.

The male driver was transported in critical condition to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A 48-year-old female driver was extricated from her vehicle and transported with serious injuries. She is in stable condition.

A 10-year-old female passenger was also transported with minor injuries as a precaution.

KDPS says parts of Portage Street would remain closed for a "long time." Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

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