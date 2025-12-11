Driver crashes in Kalamazoo after medical emergency

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a woman is in critical but stable condition after experiencing a medical emergency behind the wheel. Officials say it happened around 1:33 P.M. Wednesday, December 10.

Investigators say the 57-year-old driver experienced a medical emergency at the intersection of South Rose Street and Lovell Street, striking a light pole and a cement barrier before coming to a stop. The light pole fell on top of the vehicle.

Fire & Rescue personnel were in the area on another call, and were able to respond to the crash quickly. The driver was safely removed, and first responders were able to provide life-saving medical attention.

The driver was able to regain stable vital signs before being transported to a local hospital. Officials say she is in critical condition, but is stable. KDPS is investigating the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube