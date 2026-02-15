Deputies investigating deadly crash in Oshtemo Township

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in Oshtemo Township around 11:40 P.M. on Saturday.

Dispatch got several calls for the two-vehicle crash on West Main Street near North 10th Street. First responders arrived to find the driver of one of the vehicles, a 49-year-old man that was unresponsive. The driver was pronounced dead after he was transported to the hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition.

Investigators say both vehicles were westbound on West Main Street when the crash happened. One of the vehicles was sent into a parking lot and struck a third vehicle. Officials believe speed was a factor in the crash.

A portion of West Main Street was closed off for several hours, and has since reopened.

