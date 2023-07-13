Watch Now
Deputies: Homes damaged in Oshtemo Township hit-and-run

Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 13, 2023
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A juvenile suspect is facing charges for a hit-and-run incident in Oshtemo Township early Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection at Green Meadow and Dragonfly roads.

We’re told two juveniles took a vehicle without consent and hit a number of buildings and cars in the area.

Deputies say no one was hurt.

KCSO tells us they’ve identified the suspect and will submit charges in the incident. 

Those with knowledge related to the hit-and-run are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-383-8748. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

