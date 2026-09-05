Cookies in Kalamazoo draws hours-long lines for soul food before closing Sept. 6

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Cajun and soul food restaurant on Kalamazoo's north side is drawing hours-long lines before its final day of service on Sept. 6.

Cookies in Kalamazoo is open only through Sunday, and customers have been waiting hours — even in the rain — for a plate of comfort food.

Watch: Cookies in Kalamazoo draws hours-long lines for soul food before closing September 6

Cookies in Kalamazoo draws hours-long lines for soul food before closing September 6

Six-year-old Izayah Fisher spent an hour in the car to get to Cookies from Benton Harbor.

"Having fun!" Fisher said.

Willie Davis also made the trip out to taste the cooking.

"For your community, no matter where you're from, you gotta show support," Davis said.

Owner Christen McKinney said the restaurant's extended run came directly from customer demand on social media.

"People said 'Hey, Cookie's, just one more weekend.' And I said, 'No.' And it went viral. Four-hundred, 500 shares — that might not mean a lot in California, but for us, that's viral," McKinney said.

McKinney extended the closing by adding extra days to the run.

"I gave you guys four days, instead of just a weekend," McKinney said.

McKinney said her cooking is rooted in family tradition.

"I think it's just a gift from God. I didn't study. I inherited from my momma. She's a big cook," McKinney said.

"By feel and taste. Old school. I cook just like our grandmas. A little of this, a little of this. No measures," McKinney said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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