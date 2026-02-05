Comstock Township hit-and-run suspect appears in court

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in a January hit-and-run has been found and was arraigned on charges for leaving the scene of a crash.

Around 6:32 P.M. on January 17, Kalamazoo County Deputies were dispatched near River Street and Abbey Street in Comstock Township for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Officials say a juvenile was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, investigators executed a search warrant on a home in Comstock Township. Officials found the suspect vehicle on the property. An interview with the driver resulted in him confessing to their involvement in the crash.

The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney authorized criminal charges for the case. On February 4, 23-year-old Aaron David Alvarado was arraigned on charges of Leaving the Scene of a Serious Injury Accident. He was granted a $5,000 bond, and is due back in court later this month.

The victim of the crash has been released from the hospital, and continues recovery at home.

