COMSTOCK, Mich. — Comstock Public Schools will need to cut staff because of declining student enrollment, according to a letter from the district's superintendent.

In a letter to parents, Comstock Superintendent Jeffrey Thoenes said the staffing cuts are a difficult decision he has to make, citing declining enrollment and a $1.2 million budget shortfall. More than 80% of the district's budget goes toward staffing.

Watch: Comstock Public Schools to cut staff amid declining enrollment and $1.2 million budget shortfall

Comstock Public Schools to cut staff amid declining enrollment and $1.2 million budget shortfall

"Staffing reductions will be necessary, and some positions will be eliminated, reassigned, or adjusted," Thoenes said.

"Staffing increases made during periods of enrollment growth are no longer sustainable at our current enrollment and funding levels," Thoenes said.

The letter notes that per-pupil funding — which is around $10,300 per student across the state of Michigan — is tied directly to enrollment. Thoenes told me the specific drop was 120 students.

Thoenes said he and school principals took the first brunt of cuts by returning raises and pay increases they received this school year.

"Although difficult decisions lie ahead, our shared mission remains unchanged," Thoenes said.

I reached out to the teachers union for its reaction to the letter and have not heard back.

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