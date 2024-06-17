Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

CHECK YOUR ROUTE: Flood warning near Portage Creek in Kalamazoo

flooding kalamazoo crosstown and howard.png
Adam Bourland/ WXMI
flooding kalamazoo crosstown and howard.png
Posted at 6:01 AM, Jun 17, 2024

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is warning of some street flooding after Sunday night's storms.

They say three inches of heavy rainfall in a short period of time has left intersections flooded. As of 4:30 a.m. the following are impassible, and are expected to be flooded through the morning commute. Seek alternate routes and prepare for significant travel delays.

  • Forrest Street at S. Park Street Intersection
  • S. Park Street - Crosstown Parkway to Forrest St.
  • S. Burdick St. at Crosstown Parkway intersection
  • Crosstown Parkway - S. Park St. to S. Rose St.
  • Crosstown Parkway - John St. to Jasper St.
  • Crosstown Parkway - Shelton St. to Mills St.
  • Vine Street - Jasper St. to Portage St.
  • Dutton Street - Portage St. to Jasper St.
  • Lake Street - Portage St. to Walter St.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book