CHECK YOUR ROUTE: Flood warning near Portage Creek in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is warning of some street flooding after Sunday night's storms.
They say three inches of heavy rainfall in a short period of time has left intersections flooded. As of 4:30 a.m. the following are impassible, and are expected to be flooded through the morning commute. Seek alternate routes and prepare for significant travel delays.
- Forrest Street at S. Park Street Intersection
- S. Park Street - Crosstown Parkway to Forrest St.
- S. Burdick St. at Crosstown Parkway intersection
- Crosstown Parkway - S. Park St. to S. Rose St.
- Crosstown Parkway - John St. to Jasper St.
- Crosstown Parkway - Shelton St. to Mills St.
- Vine Street - Jasper St. to Portage St.
- Dutton Street - Portage St. to Jasper St.
- Lake Street - Portage St. to Walter St.