Boater who killed swimmer on Gull Lake is sent to prison

Posted at 12:00 PM, Mar 15, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A man who was drunk when his boat struck and killed an 18-year-old swimmer in southwestern Michigan has been sentenced to at least 15 months in prison.

Tyler Boyd was on Gull Lake over the July 4 weekend last year when his boat hit Jack Mitchell.

His blood-alcohol level was well over the legal limit.

Boyd pleaded guilty to operating a boat while intoxicated causing death. Jennifer Mitchell says her son was a “perfect child.”

The 39-year-old Boyd acknowledged the family's loss and says the decision to drink and drive the boat that day was the “single worse choice” he's ever made.

