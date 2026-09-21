OTSEGO, Mich. — Otsego High School's homecoming dance has been rescheduled to Oct. 24 after a threat forced the cancellation of Saturday's event, which the Otsego Police Department continues to investigate.

Corsages were ordered, nails were done and dresses were put on — but the dance did not go on as planned.

Otsego parent Issa Lewis said her son was getting ready at the last minute when the cancellation call came in.

"Kind of haphazard. He's just a guy, and he didn't have any major plans. He was just going to go with some friends and hang out a bit, obviously got the call, just as we finished getting him an outfit at the last minute," Lewis said.

Despite the disappointment, Lewis said she understood why school officials acted as they did.

"I'm grateful that they took it seriously. I would hate for anything horrible to happen," Lewis said.

Her son's night was not a total loss.

"I mean he was a little disappointed but he and his friend group got together anyway, and just hung out and had fun all evening," Lewis said.

A letter from Otsego Public Schools elaborated on the nature of the threat, first expressing gratitude for parents' understanding. The district said the threat was targeted and not made to the entire student body, and that notifications went out to those impacted.

The rescheduled dance is set for Oct. 24 — the same day as the rivalry game against Plainwell. Lewis said she appreciated that school officials were mindful of other activities when picking the new date.

Watch: BACK ON: Otsego Homecoming rescheduled after threat cancels dance

BACK ON: Otsego Homecoming rescheduled after threat cancels dance

"I'm really grateful that they seem to take into consideration the other activities, athletics, band competitions and things like that— that I think they moved out past any of those major conflicts. So it won't feel like a certain group won't be able to go," Lewis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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