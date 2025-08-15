Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Authorities investigate shooting in Kalamazoo, 1 person injured

Kalamazoo Public Safety 06242023
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Kalamazoo Public Safety 06242023
Posted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating an early morning shooting that injured a Kalamazoo man. Officers were called to investigate an alarm around 1:08 A.M. near N Rose and Norway Avenue, when they were told a person may have been shot.

KDPS was notified that the 29-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers contacted the victim, and say he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8139 or give an anonymous tip on Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER