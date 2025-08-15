Authorities investigate shooting in Kalamazoo, 1 person injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating an early morning shooting that injured a Kalamazoo man. Officers were called to investigate an alarm around 1:08 A.M. near N Rose and Norway Avenue, when they were told a person may have been shot.

KDPS was notified that the 29-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers contacted the victim, and say he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8139 or give an anonymous tip on Silent Observer.

