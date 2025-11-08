Authorities in Kalamazoo County investigate homicide at apartment complex

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Comstock Village Apartments in Comstock Township.

Officials say a witness called the police on November 7 around 11:15 PM, reporting someone was shot near Comstock Village Lane and East H Avenue. When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound. After attempting to perform lifesaving efforts, the man died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office was a ble to identify a person of interest, who was taken to custody at another location.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing, and officials are asking anyone who has details that can help to call the Sheriff's Office at (269) 383-8748 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

