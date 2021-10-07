KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Attorney Geoffrey Fieger announced he has filed a $50 million lawsuit in the death of a teen who was restrained at a youth home.

Cornelius Frederick, 16, who is from Detroit, died on April 29, 2020, at the Sequel Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo.

Police said the teen was restrained after throwing a sandwich. During the incident, authorities say he lost consciousness and died.

According to the lawsuit, Cornelius was restrained and suffocated and reportedly screamed "I can't breathe and urinated himself" when it happened.

Surveillance video released by Fieger appears to show several people on top of Cornelius during the incident.

Three people were also charged with involuntary manslaughter and child in the case.

“The lawsuit states in graphic detail how a New York hedge fund moved into the orphanage and juvenile home business in various states and put profits ahead of children and their safety. Torture was the method by which the children were supervised. This was not an isolated occurrence," Fieger said in a release.

The lawsuit was filed against the Sequel Corporation, its subsidiaries and several employees.

