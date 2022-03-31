Watch
35-year-old man killed in Kalamazoo accident with semi

Posted at 4:28 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 04:28:39-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — At approximately 1:45 a.m. on March 31, Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to a car vs semi accident at the intersection of N Park Street and W Patterson Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the car, a 35-year-old male and Kalamazoo resident, was northbound on Park and collided with a semi that was eastbound on Patterson. The 35-year-old male sustained fatal injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and at this time the area of the crash is shut down.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is encouraged to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

