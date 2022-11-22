Watch Now
2 arrested after 80+ mph chase through Cooper Township

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office 01152022
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office 01152022
Posted at 10:55 AM, Nov 22, 2022
COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are in custody after deputies were led on a chase surpassing 80 mph in Cooper Township Monday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies noticed a car with expired license plates, prompting a traffic stop near Riverview Drive and E Avenue before 4 p.m.

We’re told the driver sped north at speeds of up to 85 mph.

Deputies say road conditions caused them to eventually lose track of the car.

Shortly afterward, authorities say they were alerted to three people abandoning a vehicle in a yard near E D Avenue and 27th Street.

Deputies were able to track down and detain the individuals with help from a K9 and the Richland Police Department.

The driver and passenger were taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on several charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

