10-year-old boy recovering after accidental shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being shot late Friday night in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it was alerted to the situation when the boy was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the hospital after 10 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Investigators say the shooting happened near Davis Field on the eastern edge of Western Michigan University's campus. Detectives say the initial evidence in the case points to the shooting being accidental.

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