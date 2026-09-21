KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 10-year-old boy who was injured last week in Kalamazoo was accidentally shot by his adult sibling, police say.

The shooting happened Friday around 10:15 p.m. on Davis Street near Walnut Street.

In an update from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety on Monday, police clarified that online rumors of the child being hit by a stray bullet by a neighbor during an argument are false.

Police say a search warrant was executed during a follow-up investigation at the home. They say the child was shot inside the home. Investigators learned that the firearm was discharged from the second floor. They say the bullet traveled through the floor and hit the boy on the floor below.

The child was shot in his shoulder. He was treated at the hospital and released the same night.

The firearm was recovered. Additional details about the shooting haven't been released.

The investigation will be submitting the case to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo's Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-81-39 or submit an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or the P3 Tips app.

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