Woman in custody in connection to armed robbery in Calhoun County

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in custody on armed robbery charges in connection to a Monday evening incident in Calhoun County.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of 3 ½ Mile Road in Athens Township for a report of an armed robbery that had just happened.

They were told the victim was selling a speaker on Facebook Marketplace and had made arrangements for a potential buyer to meet him at his home to finish the sale.

The victim told deputies that the robber, who was later identified as a 27-year-old Pennfield woman, was accompanied by a similarly aged man.

The potential buyer asked to put the speaker in their car to test that it worked, which the victim said he allowed.

Once the speaker was in the car, the woman and man tried to drive away without paying for the item.

When the victim tried to stop them, the woman took out a handgun and pointed it directly at the victim, making threats as she drove away, deputies were told.

Deputies were able to identify a possible suspect and went to an address on Harriet Lane in Pennfield Township, where they found what they believed to be the robber’s vehicle.

They also saw a handgun that resembled the one used in the robbery lying on the floor of the vehicle.

When they arrived at the home, deputies said they saw people fleeing into the home, initially refusing to come out.

The homeowner eventually came to the door but was uncooperative and refused to give deputies any information about the vehicle or who was inside the house, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant was obtained for the house and was served by the Calhoun County Special Response Team.

Inside the house, deputies found the woman and the stolen property.

She was taken into custody without incident.