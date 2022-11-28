Wanted Battle Creek man arrested after vehicle chase in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A wanted parole absconder was arrested in Calhoun County after a vehicle pursuit on Sunday.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the City of Springfield. They recognized the vehicle as one that had fled from law enforcement earlier that week. The driver was being sought for an active parole absconder warrant with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

When deputies tried to initiate contact with the vehicle’s occupant, he fled southeast on Upton Avenue. The vehicle later crashed into a guardrail on Fountain Street, overturning, and landing on the railroad tracks.

In total, the pursuit lasted for about two minutes and traveled about a mile and a half.

After the crash, deputies called for ambulance and fire personnel. They also contacted the railroad authorities to stop all trains in the area. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by fire personnel. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver has been identified as a 44-year-old man from Battle Creek.

After he was evaluated at the hospital, the driver was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for an active parole absconder warrant, fleeing and eluding from police, and driving while license suspended.

