Sheriff: Armed man threatens to “raise some hell” at Calhoun Co. credit union

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Deputies arrested a man Thursday who they say went into a Calhoun County credit union while armed with more than one gun.

The sheriff’s office says it happened just before noon at Omni Credit Union on West Dickman Road in Springfield.

Deputies say the man had a gun strapped to his back. They say, previously, he told employees at another location that he was “going to show up and raise some hell” over an alleged bank issue.

An employee talked with the man, while other employees went into the vault, until deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office says the man had a loaded semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun with an extended magazine strapped to his back and a handgun in his waistband.

Deputies also found an AR-15 rifle in the man’s truck after they arrested him.

