NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun Actions Facebook Tweet Email Section of Columbia Avenue closed following crash in Calhoun County KSTU By: FOX 17 Posted at 9:21 AM, Aug 22, 2022 and last updated 2022-08-22 09:22:19-04 CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of a Calhoun County is road due to a crash Monday morning.County dispatchers say the closure affects Columbia Avenue east of Main Street.This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up to get your weekly dose of good news celebrating the best people and places in the Bluegrass! It's free and delivered right to your inbox! now signed up to receive the Best of Bluegrass Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters FOX 17 Unfiltered