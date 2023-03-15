Petition submitted to recall Marshall Township trustee

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Clerk – Elections Office has announced that it received a petition submitted to recall a Marshall Township Trustee. The trustee is Robert Lyng.

According to Michigan Election Law, the County Election Commission is required to review the language of recall petitions before they can be circulated.

On Thursday, March 30, a clarity/factual review hearing will be held by the Calhoun County Clerk, the Calhoun County Treasurer, and the Calhoun County Prosecutor. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the Calhoun County Building (315 W Green St, Mashall, Mich.) in Boardroom 3-C08.

The purpose of the hearing will be to determine whether each reason for the recall in the petition is factual and of sufficient clarity to enable the office whose recall is sought, and the electors, to identify the course of conduct that is the basis for the recall. However, the purpose of the hearing is not for debating the merit of the allegations.

More information on recalls and procedures can be found on the Calhoun County Clerk Elections website.

